Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,778 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 11,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 115,193 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

