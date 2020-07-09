Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Paragon Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

