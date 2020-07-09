Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

