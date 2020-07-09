Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MU. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.