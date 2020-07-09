MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 13,589 Shares

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 13,589 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $482,817.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $357,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,406 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $127,452.52.

On Monday, May 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $381,700.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 9,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $362,330.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Karen Seaberg sold 115 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $9,913.00.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGPI. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

