Merilee Buckley Sells 769 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $87,481.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $100,551.92.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $73,311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $132,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 2,133,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.81.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

