Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mercantil Bank from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantil Bank will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

