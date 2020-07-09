MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.35.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.95.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

