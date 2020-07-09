MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

MaxLinear stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $134,182.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 414.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 196,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 157,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

