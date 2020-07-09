Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.