Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Stephens increased their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,044 shares of company stock valued at $158,686,565. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $300.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.