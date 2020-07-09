Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,102,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 3.15. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.