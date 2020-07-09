Martin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

