Mark Partin Sells 40,000 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $809,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Mark Partin sold 400 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $26,072.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $86.41 on Thursday. Blackline Inc has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Blackline’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackline by 868.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 621,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 557,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackline by 2,500.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 442,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blackline from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.