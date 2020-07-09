MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 71,475 Shares

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HZO opened at $23.17 on Thursday. MarineMax Inc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $514.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 719.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

