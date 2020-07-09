MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb Sells 7,943 Shares of Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 7,943 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $194,762.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HZO stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax Inc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MarineMax by 825.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

