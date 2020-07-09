Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE MMP opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

