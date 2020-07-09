Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Shares of MDGL opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

