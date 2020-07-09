Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) EVP Celeste Burgoyne Sells 4,723 Shares

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celeste Burgoyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $309.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.74.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.53.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

