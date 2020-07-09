Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $381.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,652.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.38.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

