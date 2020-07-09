Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak, are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker, Audio & Wearables, and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, tepid sales in the Asia Pacific due to slowdown in China sales are near-term headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,143,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

