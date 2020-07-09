LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.99. LM Funding America shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 60,251 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

