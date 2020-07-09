Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $177,000 Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,779.42 on Thursday. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,787.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,681.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,726.67.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,002 shares of company stock worth $6,891,178 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

