Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 1,200 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $266.32 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $275.08. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $11,566,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,580.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $795,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,971 shares of company stock worth $153,075,140 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

