Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 500 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Splunk were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,352,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,309,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,148 shares of company stock worth $17,030,004 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

