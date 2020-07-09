Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 100 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after purchasing an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW opened at $586.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.05 and a 200 day moving average of $546.28. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $603.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.