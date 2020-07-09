Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $125,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,377,000 after purchasing an additional 67,322 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,092,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,359,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,938,000 after buying an additional 89,506 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $409.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.32.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.