Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $509,000 Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 40,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 305.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

