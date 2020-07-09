Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Clorox were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clorox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Clorox by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

Shares of CLX opened at $225.57 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $1,620,592.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

