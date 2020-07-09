Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $359,000 Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

