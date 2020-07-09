Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $327,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $212.28 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

