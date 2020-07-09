Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $310,000 Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Docusign were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at $332,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at $3,080,000. Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 489.9% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 42.5% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $206.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 180,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,145,939.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,734 shares of company stock worth $39,279,112. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

