Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $285,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Twilio were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.46 and a 200-day moving average of $136.75. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $500,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,395 shares of company stock valued at $105,242,982. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

