Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

In other news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $183.64 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

