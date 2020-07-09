Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15,060.0% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $146.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.