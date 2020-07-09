Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,114.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,035.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $866.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,145.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $20,842,018 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $940.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $937.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

