Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $169.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.33. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

