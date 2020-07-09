Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 700 Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $7,864,051.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.