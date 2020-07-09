Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $221.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $230.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $71,537.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,350 shares of company stock worth $15,788,697 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on W shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $75.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.87.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

