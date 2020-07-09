Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Nordson stock opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.22. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,968,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

