Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

NYSE:MOH opened at $182.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

