Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 400 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $5,757,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $79,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 684,569 shares of company stock worth $109,055,785 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $175.53 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $180.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

