Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 300 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,689,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,663,000 after buying an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,748,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

ROP opened at $397.41 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $410.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

