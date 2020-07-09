Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cintas were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $271.31 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

