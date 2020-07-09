Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 200 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $302.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,837,345.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $337,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.