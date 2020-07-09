Linda Llewelyn Sells 2,242 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $65,959.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $30,233.37.

On Monday, May 11th, Linda Llewelyn sold 21 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $630.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $28,507.03.

HCAT stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

