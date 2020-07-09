LINA Market Cap Reaches $6.79 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $369,399.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044902 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.86 or 0.04890748 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032390 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,974,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.