Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.19. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

LMST opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

