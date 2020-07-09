Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 205,000 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $34,232,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,444,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,610,143,439.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

On Friday, June 26th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 31,737 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $5,173,448.37.

On Monday, June 29th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,431 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $1,867,711.09.

On Thursday, June 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $169.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.