Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

FWONA stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler acquired 795,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $26,596,637.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,376.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,136,148 shares of company stock valued at $108,053,111 and have sold 291,373 shares valued at $10,553,769. 4.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,438,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after buying an additional 95,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 937,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

